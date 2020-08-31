Monday, August 31, 2020  | 11 Muharram, 1442
Injury scare for Mohammad Amir ahead of third England T20I

Posted: Aug 31, 2020
Posted: Aug 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir is unlikely to take part in the third and final T20I against England on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old was seen clutching his right hamstring in pain during the second game of the three-match series on Sunday.

A team spokesman confirmed that Amir will undergo an assessment by the medical staff.

“He[Amir] is feeling pain in his right hamstring,” a team spokesman said as quoted by the AFP. “It’s been iced and they [medical staff] will see him tomorrow [Monday].”

The Rawalpindi-born pacer bowled just two overs and conceded 25 runs at an economy of 12.50 before he left the field due to pain.    

