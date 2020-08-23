Sunday, August 23, 2020  | 3 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

India ready to host England in February, confirms BCCI president

Posted: Aug 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
India ready to host England in February, confirms BCCI president

Photo Courtesy: Facebook/

Indian cricketing authorities have confirmed their commitment to host England in February next year ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

England’s original white-ball tour to India in September-October was a casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the International cricket Council (ICC)’s Future Tours Programme (FTP), India are scheduled to tour Australia in December and host England for their last five world Test championship matches in early 2021.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, said in an email to state associations: “The BCCI and the Indian cricket team will continue to fulfil its FTP commitments. The senior Indian men’s team will travel to Australia for its series starting in December this year, and will come back to the country for a series against England starting February next year. This will be followed by IPL 2021 in April (the normal month for it to start).”

After many delays, 13th edition of the IPL, the world’s richest T20 tournament, will now start on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ganguly also confirmed the BCCI’s readiness to host the 2021 T20 World Cup, which was originally scheduled for Australia this year, and the 50-over showpiece event in 2023.

