Wednesday, August 12, 2020  | 21 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Miandad criticises PM Khan for appointing ‘foreigners’ in PCB

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Miandad criticises PM Khan for appointing ‘foreigners’ in PCB

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Legendary batsman Javed Miandad has lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s performance.

The 63-year-old, who was part of the Men-in-Green’s 1992 World Cup-winning side under Imran’s leadership, posted a video on his official YouTube account where he questioned the appointment of the current board officials.

“Inept people are serving at high-profile positions in the PCB,” said Miandad. “You appointed a foreigner on a key position. What will happen when he flees the country after doing corruption? Is there a shortage of people in your own country that you had to bring people from abroad to work in the PCB?”

He also claimed that Imran’s decision to end departmental cricket has increased unemployment. “They [cricketers] should be playing cricket. You couldn’t create job opportunities for the people you promised before.”

The Karachi-born batsman further went on to say that he will be making political statements from now on. “I will say what is right and condemn what is wrong,” he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan javed miandad Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Javed Miandad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad August 11, Imran Khan governance, Javed Miandad statement,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Woakes, Buttler guide England to victory in first Pakistan Test
Woakes, Buttler guide England to victory in first Pakistan Test
Pakistani Army recruits TikTok long jumper Asif Magsi
Pakistani Army recruits TikTok long jumper Asif Magsi
Watch: Mohammad Abbas clean bowls Ben Stokes with a beauty
Watch: Mohammad Abbas clean bowls Ben Stokes with a beauty
Hollywood-inspired Hazara teens will leave you speechless with parkour stunts
Hollywood-inspired Hazara teens will leave you speechless with parkour stunts
Everyone's a Babar Azam fan, even cats!
Everyone’s a Babar Azam fan, even cats!
Ramiz Raja identifies Azhar Ali’s possible successor
Ramiz Raja identifies Azhar Ali’s possible successor
Did you catch Azhar Ali's 'shaky' moment with Joe Root?
Did you catch Azhar Ali’s ‘shaky’ moment with Joe Root?
Fawad should be given chance in next England Test: Akram
Fawad should be given chance in next England Test: Akram
Nothing wrong with Sarfaraz Ahmed being a water-boy: Misbah-ul-Haq
Nothing wrong with Sarfaraz Ahmed being a water-boy: Misbah-ul-Haq
Sarfaraz Ahmed tells Azhar Ali to ‘stay strong’
Sarfaraz Ahmed tells Azhar Ali to ‘stay strong’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.