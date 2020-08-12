Miandad criticises PM Khan for appointing ‘foreigners’ in PCB

Legendary batsman Javed Miandad has lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s performance.

The 63-year-old, who was part of the Men-in-Green’s 1992 World Cup-winning side under Imran’s leadership, posted a video on his official YouTube account where he questioned the appointment of the current board officials.

“Inept people are serving at high-profile positions in the PCB,” said Miandad. “You appointed a foreigner on a key position. What will happen when he flees the country after doing corruption? Is there a shortage of people in your own country that you had to bring people from abroad to work in the PCB?”

He also claimed that Imran’s decision to end departmental cricket has increased unemployment. “They [cricketers] should be playing cricket. You couldn’t create job opportunities for the people you promised before.”

The Karachi-born batsman further went on to say that he will be making political statements from now on. “I will say what is right and condemn what is wrong,” he added.