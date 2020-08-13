How things have changed since Fawad Alam’s last Test appearance

Pakistan are facing England in the second Test of their three-match series in Southampton.

The visitors will need to register a positive result to stay alive in the series after a disappointing performance in the Manchester Test.

Perhaps the most important news from the Rose Bowl was at the toss when middle-order batsman Fawad Alam was included in the Pakistan team in place of all-rounder Shadab Khan.

The Karachi-born is representing the national team for the first time in the last 11 years.

Samaa Sports takes a look at how drastically things have changed between Alam’s third and fourth Test appearance for Pakistan.

Nokia was the biggest cell phone brand in the world. The Finland-based company boasted more than 40 % of the global share in the mobile phone market in 2009.

Photo: AFP

iPhone’s latest model was the 3GS with a maximum space capacity of 32 GB.

Photo: AFP

Portsmouth were still playing in the English Premier League.

Photo: AFP

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was running the federal government in the country, whereas the current ruling party—Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf—had just one seat in the parliament.

Photo: AFP

Younis Khan was Pakistan’s cricket team captain across all formats.

Photo: AFP

Sir Alex Ferguson was the manager of Manchester United.

Photo: AFP

Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson had not made their debut in the five-day format for their respective national teams.

Photo: AFP

Famous social media app Instagram didn’t even exist.

Photo: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo was yet to play a single competitive match for Real Madrid.

Photo: AFP

Barack Obama was in the first year of his first term as the United States president.

Photo: AFP

Windows Vista was the latest operating system.

Photo: AFP

Babar Azam was yet to make a debut in first-class cricket.