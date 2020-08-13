Thursday, August 13, 2020  | 22 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

How things have changed since Fawad Alam’s last Test appearance

Posted: Aug 13, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
How things have changed since Fawad Alam's last Test appearance

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan are facing England in the second Test of their three-match series in Southampton. 

The visitors will need to register a positive result to stay alive in the series after a disappointing performance in the Manchester Test. 

Perhaps the most important news from the Rose Bowl was at the toss when middle-order batsman Fawad Alam was included in the Pakistan team in place of all-rounder Shadab Khan.

The Karachi-born is representing the national team for the first time in the last 11 years. 

Samaa Sports takes a look at how drastically things have changed between Alam’s third and fourth Test appearance for Pakistan.

  • Nokia was the biggest cell phone brand in the world. The Finland-based company boasted more than 40 % of the global share in the mobile phone market in 2009. 
Photo: AFP
  • iPhone’s latest model was the 3GS with a maximum space capacity of 32 GB.
Photo: AFP
  • Portsmouth were still playing in the English Premier League.
Photo: AFP
  • Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was running the federal government in the country, whereas the current ruling party—Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf—had just one seat in the parliament.
Photo: AFP
  • Younis Khan was Pakistan’s cricket team captain across all formats.
Photo: AFP
  • Sir Alex Ferguson was the manager of Manchester United.
Photo: AFP
  • Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson had not made their debut in the five-day format for their respective national teams.
Photo: AFP
  • Famous social media app Instagram didn’t even exist.
Photo: AFP
  • Cristiano Ronaldo was yet to play a single competitive match for Real Madrid.
Photo: AFP
  • Barack Obama was in the first year of his first term as the United States president.
Photo: AFP
  • Windows Vista was the latest operating system.
Photo: AFP
  • Babar Azam was yet to make a debut in first-class cricket.
Photo: AFP

