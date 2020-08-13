How things have changed since Fawad Alam’s last Test appearance

Pakistan are facing England in the second Test of their three-match series in Southampton.
The visitors will need to register a positive result to stay alive in the series after a disappointing performance in the Manchester Test.
Perhaps the most important news from the Rose Bowl was at the toss when middle-order batsman Fawad Alam was included in the Pakistan team in place of all-rounder Shadab Khan.
The Karachi-born is representing the national team for the first time in the last 11 years.
Samaa Sports takes a look at how drastically things have changed between Alam’s third and fourth Test appearance for Pakistan.