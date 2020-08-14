Friday, August 14, 2020  | 23 Zilhaj, 1441
Cricket

How cricket fans on Twitter reacted to Fawad Alam’s comeback

Posted: Aug 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
How cricket fans on Twitter reacted to Fawad Alam’s comeback

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam made his return to the national team in Test cricket after a gap of 11 years.

However, the left-hander, who was selected in the second Test against England which started in Southampton on Thursday in place of all-rounder Shabab Khan, had a disappointing first outing in red-ball cricket where he was dismissed without scoring on the bowling of Chris Woakes.

His performance did not sit well with a lot of fans on Twitter who were clearly upset with his early departure and criticised his stance while batting.

Several users believed a failure after a much-awaited return in Test cricket might end Alam’s international career.

But there were a lot of fans on the social media platform as well who remained optimistic of seeing a better performance from the Karachi-born in the next innings.

