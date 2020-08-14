How cricket fans on Twitter reacted to Fawad Alam’s comeback

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam made his return to the national team in Test cricket after a gap of 11 years.

However, the left-hander, who was selected in the second Test against England which started in Southampton on Thursday in place of all-rounder Shabab Khan, had a disappointing first outing in red-ball cricket where he was dismissed without scoring on the bowling of Chris Woakes.

His performance did not sit well with a lot of fans on Twitter who were clearly upset with his early departure and criticised his stance while batting.

Once Mickey Arthur Said: Fawad Alam is just a domestic player. pic.twitter.com/B3H04yqVkj — 𝑾 𝓪 𝓼 𝓲 𝓯 🇵🇰 (@_itzzWasiiiii) August 13, 2020

SIR FAWAD ALAM IS GONE FOR A DUCK AFTER 11 years.

What a player pic.twitter.com/Ib3zfBVKGg — Khajoor 🇵🇰 (@Humerus_Yarr) August 13, 2020

I was so excited to see fawad alam playing…

Paani peenay gyaa thaa ayaa to fawad alam out. 😑#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/Bymop9zdMq — Khawar Shafiq (@preshanmedico) August 13, 2020

Fawad alam out 0 after i tweeted 3 years for him ? pic.twitter.com/6sOqvcBf2q — zaki zaidi (@ZakiZaidi_) August 13, 2020

Fawad alam Come on the Crease after a 11 long years and get out on "0"

Le Fadi boy: pic.twitter.com/WTzoUNlYzc — Ashir Says (@thandiiBatain) August 13, 2020

Several users believed a failure after a much-awaited return in Test cricket might end Alam’s international career.

I'm feeling the fear and pressure for Fawad Alam, can't imagine what he must be feeling…

Really hoping he is able to play with a clear head. It would be ideal to say that his performance in one or two matches won't be career defining, but this is Pakistan. Sigh. — Z. (@IsMeZeeAyy) August 13, 2020

💔💔💔💔💔

Fawad Alam, all the best for the 2nd innings

Hopefully he'll impress the team management

A career at stake!! — Arnab Basu (@ArnabBasu21) August 13, 2020

Mark my words!!!



Fawad Alam will play a Career Defining knock in the 2nd Innings!!! — That's the beauty of Cricket❤️ (@cricket_cinema) August 13, 2020

Guys let's not jump the gun this quickly on Fawad Alam…let him play second innings…Never easy to make comebacks especially in England…

Give him a couple of games to prove himself… players are made when u back them…Trolling is easy!#ENGvsPAK — Gagan Chawla (@victorgagan) August 13, 2020

Fawad Alam is not getting another chance unless he scores a ton in the second innings #ENGvPAK — Laughing Coyote (@LaughingCoyotee) August 13, 2020

But there were a lot of fans on the social media platform as well who remained optimistic of seeing a better performance from the Karachi-born in the next innings.