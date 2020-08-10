Monday, August 10, 2020  | 19 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Hollywood-inspired Hazara teens will leave you speechless with parkour stunts

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
They practice on tall buildings in, large fields

In the early 2000s, Altaf Hussain saw Jackie Chan perform stunts in Hollywood movies and instantly fell in love with parkour.

Fast forward to 2020 and he's a parkour expert himself and the frontman of Hazara Parkour, a team of 15 young men in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hazara who are grabbing Pakistan's attention with their climbing and jumping skills.

"Parkour means complete control over your body," Hussain told SAMAA TV on Monday. "When you jump from a building, you're bound to fall. The trick is to keep your body safe."

The Hazara Parkour team was formed in 2007 and has featured in Pakistani movie Teefa in Trouble and a promotional event organised by Nestle Fruita Vitals. They use grounds, large fields and tall buildings to practice their skills.

Hussain has been part of the team for eight years and is looking for a breakthrough to become a professional stuntman in movies.

He feels that injuries are unavoidable while practicing parkour, but those who love it don't overthink about getting hurt. However, the nearest hospital in the Hazara district is an hour away and Hussain feels that lack of healthcare facilities in the area are stopping his team from reaching their full potential.

