Hans Flick ‘proud’ of Bayern Munich after Champions League triumph

Bayern Munich head coach Hans-Dieter Flick heaped praise on the development of his side following the their Champions League triumph.

The Bundesliga and German Cup winners completed the treble after beating Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 1-0 on the Champions League final in Portugal’s capital Lisbon on Sunday.

“I am proud of the team,” said the 55-year-old. “When I saw the headlines in November, all I read was that nobody is afraid of Bayern anymore.”

“The development since then has been crazy. We deserved to win because of the second half. You could already see in training at our winter camp in January that something big was growing. The team just has this overwhelming will to win.”

The club’s former midfielder was appointed as the team manager in November last year.

Since then, Bayern have won 33 out of 36 matches across all competitions which included just two defeats.