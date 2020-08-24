Monday, August 24, 2020  | 4 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Hans Flick ‘proud’ of Bayern Munich after Champions League triumph

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Hans Flick ‘proud’ of Bayern Munich after Champions League triumph

Photo: AFP

Bayern Munich head coach Hans-Dieter Flick heaped praise on the development of his side following the their Champions League triumph.

The Bundesliga and German Cup winners completed the treble after beating Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 1-0 on the Champions League final in Portugal’s capital Lisbon on Sunday.

“I am proud of the team,” said the 55-year-old. “When I saw the headlines in November, all I read was that nobody is afraid of Bayern anymore.”

“The development since then has been crazy. We deserved to win because of the second half. You could already see in training at our winter camp in January that something big was growing. The team just has this overwhelming will to win.”

The club’s former midfielder was appointed as the team manager in November last year.

Since then, Bayern have won 33 out of 36 matches across all competitions which included just two defeats.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bayern Munich champions league Hans-Dieter Flick psg
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Bayern Munich, Hans Dieter-Flick, Bayern Munich win Champions League, Bayern treble,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Second England-Pakistan Test ends in a draw
Second England-Pakistan Test ends in a draw
Despite Azhar’s heroics, England stay on top in third Test
Despite Azhar’s heroics, England stay on top in third Test
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Salman Butt reveals reason behind Azhar Ali’s struggles in Tests
Salman Butt reveals reason behind Azhar Ali’s struggles in Tests
Ramiz Raja questions Pakistan’s team selection for third England Test
Ramiz Raja questions Pakistan’s team selection for third England Test
Babar Azam repeats unique ICC rankings achievement
Babar Azam repeats unique ICC rankings achievement
Azhar Mahmood joins England staff for Pakistan T20s
Azhar Mahmood joins England staff for Pakistan T20s
CPL 2020: Asif Ali stars as Tallawahs down Zouks
CPL 2020: Asif Ali stars as Tallawahs down Zouks
England announce squad for T20I series against Pakistan
England announce squad for T20I series against Pakistan
Rashid Latif identifies reason for Azhar, Asad’s poor form
Rashid Latif identifies reason for Azhar, Asad’s poor form
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.