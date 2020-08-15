Saturday, August 15, 2020  | 24 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Germany bowler makes history in women’s cricket

Posted: Aug 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Germany bowler makes history in women’s cricket

Photo: ICC/Twitter

Germany’s all-rounder Anuradha Doddaballapur made women’s cricket history as she became the first bowler to take four wickets in four consecutive deliveries.

The right-arm medium pacer set the milestone in the fourth T20I against Austria at the Seebarn Cricket Centre in Lower Austria on Friday.

During the 15th over of the Austria’s innings, the 33-year-old dismissed Jo-Antoinette Siglitz, Tugce Kazanci, Anisha Nookala and Priya Sabu in successive deliveries.

She capped off a remarkable bowling figures of 5-1 as the hosts were bowled out for just 61 while chasing a target of 199.

This is the fourth time in international cricket history when a bowler has claimed four wickets in four deliveries.

Sri Lanka’s star pacer Lasith Malinga has done it twice while Afghanistan’s leg-spinner Rashid Khan has also achieved the milestone in the match against Ireland.

austria Cricket germany
 
HOME  
 
 
