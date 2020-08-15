Germany bowler makes history in women’s cricket

Germany’s all-rounder Anuradha Doddaballapur made women’s cricket history as she became the first bowler to take four wickets in four consecutive deliveries.

The right-arm medium pacer set the milestone in the fourth T20I against Austria at the Seebarn Cricket Centre in Lower Austria on Friday.

During the 15th over of the Austria’s innings, the 33-year-old dismissed Jo-Antoinette Siglitz, Tugce Kazanci, Anisha Nookala and Priya Sabu in successive deliveries.

•WWWW• | •1•••• | •W••••



Germany’s @Anuradha_D_18 claimed incredible figures of 5️⃣/1️⃣ against Austria earlier, becoming the first woman to take four wickets in four balls in T20Is 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EDPx5FBL4E — ICC (@ICC) August 14, 2020

She capped off a remarkable bowling figures of 5-1 as the hosts were bowled out for just 61 while chasing a target of 199.

This is the fourth time in international cricket history when a bowler has claimed four wickets in four deliveries.

Sri Lanka’s star pacer Lasith Malinga has done it twice while Afghanistan’s leg-spinner Rashid Khan has also achieved the milestone in the match against Ireland.