Sunday, August 16, 2020
Cricket

Former Pakistan players pay homage to ‘great’ MS Dhoni

Posted: Aug 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Former Pakistan players pay homage to ‘great’ MS Dhoni

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan players have paid tribute to India’s legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni after he announced his retirement from international cricket.

The 39-year-old announced the news on Saturday through a post on his official Instagram account.

Following the development, tributes poured in from fans as well as current and former cricketers.

Former Pakistan captain and now a renowned commentator Ramiz Raja, on his official YouTube channel, heaped praise on the Chennai Super Kings’ captain and believes that international cricket will not be the same without him.

“I don’t think words can describe MS Dhoni’s greatness,” said Raja. “Great captain, a great leader and his numbers are staggering. He has done exceptionally well across all formats and his numbers prove that. But not just numbers, whenever anyone will write the history of Indian cricket, MS Dhoni’s name will be right up there as the player who thrived under pressure for the team.”

He continued by saying: “He had the knack of producing the goods under pressure which is why he will always hold a special place in the hearts of Indian cricket fans. International cricket can never be the same with him.”

Former fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar was also full of praise for Dhoni, who he described as a ‘great competitor’.

“Dhoni will always be remembered as an amazing leader,” said Akhtar while talking on his official YouTube channel on Saturday. “He has proved that India can go abroad and win matches, series away from home. He was a match-winner, a match finisher, a great captain and a humble human being. He is one of the nicest guys I have come across and a great competitor as well.”

“I was hoping that he will get a great farewell since he has done so much for Indian cricket but I don’t think he was interested in that. His dream was always to represent India and he has managed to achieve that,” he added.

Former captain and legendary fast-bowler Wasim Akram, on his official Twitter account, praised the 2011 World Cup-winning captain and reveals that he is one of his favourite players.

Star all-rounder Shahid Afridi, through his Twitter account, paid tribute to Dhoni calling him ‘one of the greatest captains’ in cricket history.

The Ranchi-born wicketkeeper represented the Men in Blue in 538 matches across all formats (90 Test, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is) in which he amassed 17,266 runs.

Cricket Indian cricket team MS Dhoni pakistan cricket team Ramiz Raja Shahid Afridi shoaib akhtar wasim akram
 
