Five Pakistan players to look out for in England Tests

Pakistan’s three-match Test series against England will get kickoff n Wednesday. Azhar Ali’s side will be looking for their first Test series win in England since 1996.

SAMAA Sports takes a look at five Pakistan players which may impress in the three-match Test series against Joe Root’s formidable unit.

Abid Ali

The talented left-handed batsman has been a force to be reckoned with in the longest format of the game, given the fact that he scored two centuries in four innings. He carried his stellar form and confidence from limited-overs cricket to the longest format and enjoys a staggering average of 107 in red-ball cricket.

Babar Azam

Pakistan’s Test captain Babar Azam has less experience when it comes to playing Test matches in England but it doesn’t mean that the batsman won’t pose a threat to the English bowlers. Babar amassed 615 Test runs from five games at an average of 102.50 with four centuries and two half-centuries in the 2019-20 season.

Mohammad Rizwan

The wicketkeeper-batsman has been a second fiddle in the Pakistan team after veteran Sarfaraz Ahmed was sacked as the team’s skipper back in 2018. He may be the first choice for Azhar Ali’s side if he is picked on the basis of his performance in the practice game.

Naseem Shah

The young pacer’s Test career started on a dismal note as he was hammered by the formidable Australian batting lineup but he made a remarkable comeback. At the age of 16, he went on to become the youngest fast-bowler to complete a five-wicket haul in Test cricket and went on to become the youngest bowler to take a hat-trick in the longest format of the game.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

The left-arm fast-bowler can be the perfect mix to Pakistan’s pace attack combination, which is a blend of experience and variety. The batsman has evolved in his art and can take wickets in the early and death stages of the game as well. He has the tenacity to swing the ball both ways and can be aggressive in his approach.