First T20I preview: Babar eyes series win against England

Pakistan’s white-ball captain Babar Azam is optimistic of clinching the T20I series against England in the presence of specialist players.

The Men in Green will face the Three Lions in the first T20I in Manchester on Friday evening.

While talking to the media on the eve of the series opener, Azam showed optimism about clinching a series victory in the presence of T20 specialists.

“It’s really difficult to come from red-ball to white-ball,” said Babar. “But T20 specific players have been practising so the aim is to win the series. We are positive about the series and will not take England lightly. They have good white-ball players.”

The 25-year-old also confirms that young batsman Haider Ali is in contention to make his T20I debut in the series.

“He is an exciting talent and has been doing well in practice,” said Azam. “We will definitely want to give him a chance as and when it comes.”

On the other hand, home team’s captain Eoin Morgan believes the upcoming series will be an opportunity for a number of players to impress the selectors ahead of the 2021 International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup.

“This is another opportunity for guys who would potentially sit outside that 15 to try and present their best case moving forward for winter tours and the World Cup next year,” he said. “One of the challenges between now and the World Cup is going to be getting our strongest team on the park as often as we can to define (their) roles.