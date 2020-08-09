Sunday, August 9, 2020  | 18 Zilhaj, 1441
Sports

Fawad should be given chance in next England Test: Akram

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Fawad should be given chance in next England Test: Akram

File photo: AFP

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram said Sunday that the national side should include Fawad Alam in the middle order in the second Test match against England in Southampton.

“In the next match, you won’t find a turning wicket,” Akram told SAMAA TV. “You will play with one spinner and you will have to play with an extra batsman.”

The former cricketer, who’s also known as the Sultan of Swing, said Alam has an average of over 50 in first-class and he should be given a chance in the second Test.

“If I were the captain, I would include Fawad Alam in the middle order,” Akram said.

The second Test match between the two teams will start on August 13 in Southampton. The visitors have already lost the first Test match by three wickets.

For the defeat, Akram blames both the batsmen and the bowlers. “We committed many tactical mistakes while bowling in the second innings,” said the former cricketer.

He said that two senior batsmen Azhar Ali and Asad Shafique didn’t perform with the bat and “the [team’s] morale goes down if your senior players don’t perform”.

Azhar Ali, who replaced Sarafaraz Ahmed as a Test captain, was severely criticized on social media and by former cricketers on TV shows over his poor batting form and captaincy.

Akram told SAMAA TV that Azhar Ali needs to improve his body language and communication skills.

“If we win [the remaining Test matches] he should continue as captain,” the former captain said. It depends on his performance. Obviously, if we don’t win and he doesn’t perform then Pakistan Cricket Board have to look for someone else.”

England Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES

England, Pakistan, Fawad Alam, Azhar Ali
 
