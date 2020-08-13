Thursday, August 13, 2020  | 22 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Fans lambast ICC for Pakistan-less T20 World Cup illustration

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Fans lambast ICC for Pakistan-less T20 World Cup illustration

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Instagram

The International Cricket Council (ICC) came under criticism for uploading an illustration for the T20 World Cup which featured no Pakistan player.

The picture was uploaded on the ICC’s official Instagram account on Wednesday, featuring players from all major countries and even from minnows such as Netherlands, Nepal, Afghanistan, Ireland and Japan.

Users of the social media platform criticised the ICC for sharing the picture without any player from the team that was number one in the T20I rankings for more than two years.

The World T20 has been postponed till 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ICC Pakistan T20 World Cup
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ICC poster, T20 World Cup poster, International Cricket Council,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Woakes, Buttler guide England to victory in first Pakistan Test
Woakes, Buttler guide England to victory in first Pakistan Test
Pakistani Army recruits TikTok long jumper Asif Magsi
Pakistani Army recruits TikTok long jumper Asif Magsi
Watch: Mohammad Abbas clean bowls Ben Stokes with a beauty
Watch: Mohammad Abbas clean bowls Ben Stokes with a beauty
Hollywood-inspired Hazara teens will leave you speechless with parkour stunts
Hollywood-inspired Hazara teens will leave you speechless with parkour stunts
Ramiz Raja identifies Azhar Ali’s possible successor
Ramiz Raja identifies Azhar Ali’s possible successor
Everyone's a Babar Azam fan, even cats!
Everyone’s a Babar Azam fan, even cats!
Did you catch Azhar Ali's 'shaky' moment with Joe Root?
Did you catch Azhar Ali’s ‘shaky’ moment with Joe Root?
Fawad should be given chance in next England Test: Akram
Fawad should be given chance in next England Test: Akram
Nothing wrong with Sarfaraz Ahmed being a water-boy: Misbah-ul-Haq
Nothing wrong with Sarfaraz Ahmed being a water-boy: Misbah-ul-Haq
Sarfaraz Ahmed tells Azhar Ali to ‘stay strong’
Sarfaraz Ahmed tells Azhar Ali to ‘stay strong’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.