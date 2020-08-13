Fans lambast ICC for Pakistan-less T20 World Cup illustration

The International Cricket Council (ICC) came under criticism for uploading an illustration for the T20 World Cup which featured no Pakistan player.

The picture was uploaded on the ICC’s official Instagram account on Wednesday, featuring players from all major countries and even from minnows such as Netherlands, Nepal, Afghanistan, Ireland and Japan.

Users of the social media platform criticised the ICC for sharing the picture without any player from the team that was number one in the T20I rankings for more than two years.

The World T20 has been postponed till 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.