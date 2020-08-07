Friday, August 7, 2020  | 16 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Wolves into Europa League quarter-finals, Sevilla, Basel and Leverkusen cruise

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
Wolves into Europa League quarter-finals, Sevilla, Basel and Leverkusen cruise

Photo: Wolves/Twitter

The Wolves battled into the quarter-finals of the Europa League while Sevilla, Bayer Leverkusen and Basel enjoyed far more comfortable victories in the matches that brought the Europa League round of 16 to a belated close.

Raul Jimenez scored the only goal from the penalty spot in the ninth minute and Wolves survived a series of scares to edge Olympiakos 1-0 at Molineux for a 2-1 aggregate win.

Leverkusen beat visiting Rangers 1-0 to win 4-1 on aggregate while Basel beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 for a 4-0 aggregate victory. Sevilla cruised past Roma 2-0 in a one-off Europa League game played at neutral Duisburg.

Bayer will make a short trip to Dusseldorf to face Inter Milan on August 10 while Basel will play Shakhtar and Wolves will face Sevilla the next night.

Manchester United and Inter Milan into Europa League quarter finals

Manchester United and Inter Milan are the other two times to have gone through to the quarter-finals. The English side edged past Austria’s LASK with an overwhelming aggregate of 7-1.

In the second leg at Old Trafford, United came from behind to beat LASK 2-1 with goals from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard. Both goals were assisted by Spanish midfielder Juan Mata.

On the other hand, Romelu Lukaku and Christain Erikson powered Inter Milan to the next stage with a 2-0 victory over Spanish side Getafe.

With reporting from AFP

FaceBook WhatsApp
Europa League
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Wolves into Europa League quarter-finals, Sevilla, Basel and Leverkusen cruise, manchester united europa league, inter milan,Manchester United and Inter Milan into Europa League quarter finals
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan cricketers celebrate Eidul Azha in England
Pakistan cricketers celebrate Eidul Azha in England
Shan Masood, pacers uplift Pakistan in first England Test
Shan Masood, pacers uplift Pakistan in first England Test
Pakistan announce squad for first England Test
Pakistan announce squad for first England Test
Watch: Mohammad Abbas clean bowls Ben Stokes with a beauty
Watch: Mohammad Abbas clean bowls Ben Stokes with a beauty
Pakistan Athletics Federation to train Thatta's long jumper Asif Magsi
Pakistan Athletics Federation to train Thatta’s long jumper Asif Magsi
Everyone's a Babar Azam fan, even cats!
Everyone’s a Babar Azam fan, even cats!
Did you catch Azhar Ali's 'shaky' moment with Joe Root?
Did you catch Azhar Ali’s ‘shaky’ moment with Joe Root?
Watch: Pakistan cricketers extend Eidul Azha greetings
Watch: Pakistan cricketers extend Eidul Azha greetings
Watch: Former tennis star Maria Sharapova shows off boxing skills
Watch: Former tennis star Maria Sharapova shows off boxing skills
Pakistan face tricky tour of England
Pakistan face tricky tour of England
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.