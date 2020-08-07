Wolves into Europa League quarter-finals, Sevilla, Basel and Leverkusen cruise

The Wolves battled into the quarter-finals of the Europa League while Sevilla, Bayer Leverkusen and Basel enjoyed far more comfortable victories in the matches that brought the Europa League round of 16 to a belated close.

Raul Jimenez scored the only goal from the penalty spot in the ninth minute and Wolves survived a series of scares to edge Olympiakos 1-0 at Molineux for a 2-1 aggregate win.

Leverkusen beat visiting Rangers 1-0 to win 4-1 on aggregate while Basel beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 for a 4-0 aggregate victory. Sevilla cruised past Roma 2-0 in a one-off Europa League game played at neutral Duisburg.

Bayer will make a short trip to Dusseldorf to face Inter Milan on August 10 while Basel will play Shakhtar and Wolves will face Sevilla the next night.

Manchester United and Inter Milan into Europa League quarter finals

Manchester United and Inter Milan are the other two times to have gone through to the quarter-finals. The English side edged past Austria’s LASK with an overwhelming aggregate of 7-1.

In the second leg at Old Trafford, United came from behind to beat LASK 2-1 with goals from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard. Both goals were assisted by Spanish midfielder Juan Mata.

On the other hand, Romelu Lukaku and Christain Erikson powered Inter Milan to the next stage with a 2-0 victory over Spanish side Getafe.

With reporting from AFP