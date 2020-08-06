Thursday, August 6, 2020  | 15 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Manchester United, Inter Milan through to Europa League quarter finals

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Manchester United, Inter Milan through to Europa League quarter finals

Photo: Manchester United/Getty images


Manchester United have advanced to the quarter finals of the EUFA Europa League by edging past Austria’s LASK with a 2-1 win.

This victory gave the English side overwhelming aggregate of 7-1. In the second leg at Old Trafford, United came from behind to beat LASK with goals from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard. Both goals were assisted by Spanish midfielder Juan Mata.

On the other hand, Romelu Lukaku and Christain Erikson powered Inter Milan to the quarter finals of the league as well with a victory over Spanish side Getafe at Germany’s Veltins Arena.

Getafe had attempted 17 shots on goal during the 90 minutes, but failed to put a single one in the net. Their match was restricted to a single leg hence, the Spanish side have been eliminated from the league.

The countries where coronavirus cases are rising will hold only one leg instead of two in the further rounds of the league. Germany has reported over 214,000 infections and 9,240 fatalities.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Europa League Inter Milan Manchester United
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Manchester United, Inter Milan through to Europa League quarter finals, europa matches league, EUFA, football after corona lockdown,europa league round of 16,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan cricketers celebrate Eidul Azha in England
Pakistan cricketers celebrate Eidul Azha in England
Pakistan announce squad for first England Test
Pakistan announce squad for first England Test
Babar, Shan anchor Pakistan in first England Test
Babar, Shan anchor Pakistan in first England Test
Pakistan Athletics Federation to train Thatta's long jumper Asif Magsi
Pakistan Athletics Federation to train Thatta’s long jumper Asif Magsi
Watch: Pakistan cricketers extend Eidul Azha greetings
Watch: Pakistan cricketers extend Eidul Azha greetings
England announce squad for first Pakistan Test
England announce squad for first Pakistan Test
Watch: Former tennis star Maria Sharapova shows off boxing skills
Watch: Former tennis star Maria Sharapova shows off boxing skills
Everyone's a Babar Azam fan, even cats!
Everyone’s a Babar Azam fan, even cats!
Pakistan face tricky tour of England
Pakistan face tricky tour of England
PCB invites former cricketers to apply for job positions
PCB invites former cricketers to apply for job positions
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.