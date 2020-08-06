Manchester United, Inter Milan through to Europa League quarter finals



Manchester United have advanced to the quarter finals of the EUFA Europa League by edging past Austria’s LASK with a 2-1 win.

This victory gave the English side overwhelming aggregate of 7-1. In the second leg at Old Trafford, United came from behind to beat LASK with goals from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard. Both goals were assisted by Spanish midfielder Juan Mata.

On the other hand, Romelu Lukaku and Christain Erikson powered Inter Milan to the quarter finals of the league as well with a victory over Spanish side Getafe at Germany’s Veltins Arena.

Getafe had attempted 17 shots on goal during the 90 minutes, but failed to put a single one in the net. Their match was restricted to a single leg hence, the Spanish side have been eliminated from the league.

The countries where coronavirus cases are rising will hold only one leg instead of two in the further rounds of the league. Germany has reported over 214,000 infections and 9,240 fatalities.