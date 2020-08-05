Wednesday, August 5, 2020  | 14 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Premier League footballers to be red-carded for deliberately coughing

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Premier League footballers to be red-carded for deliberately coughing

Photo: AFP

If any footballer playing in the English Premier League is seen deliberately coughing towards an opponent, the referee will give them a red card.

According to CNN, this is one of the COVID-19 guidelines introduced by the English Football Association after the resumption of the league.

The guidelines state that players will be sent off if the referee is certain that the footballer deliberately, and from close range, coughed into the face of an opponent or match official.

Players and referees have also been asked to avoid spitting, shouting and physical contact with teammates while celebrating a goal.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus EPL
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Premier League footballers to be red-carded for coughing deliberately, EPL, English premier league, Salah, CNN, EPL resumes,premier league stats
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan cricketers celebrate Eidul Azha in England
Pakistan cricketers celebrate Eidul Azha in England
Pakistan announce squad for first England Test
Pakistan announce squad for first England Test
Pakistan Athletics Federation to train Thatta's long jumper Asif Magsi
Pakistan Athletics Federation to train Thatta’s long jumper Asif Magsi
Watch: Pakistan cricketers extend Eidul Azha greetings
Watch: Pakistan cricketers extend Eidul Azha greetings
England announce squad for first Pakistan Test
England announce squad for first Pakistan Test
Former Pakistan hockey captain Asad Malik passes away
Former Pakistan hockey captain Asad Malik passes away
Watch: Former tennis star Maria Sharapova shows off boxing skills
Watch: Former tennis star Maria Sharapova shows off boxing skills
Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan wants tailenders to improve
Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan wants tailenders to improve
PCB invites former cricketers to apply for job positions
PCB invites former cricketers to apply for job positions
Pakistan face tricky tour of England
Pakistan face tricky tour of England
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.