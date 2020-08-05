Premier League footballers to be red-carded for deliberately coughing

If any footballer playing in the English Premier League is seen deliberately coughing towards an opponent, the referee will give them a red card.

According to CNN, this is one of the COVID-19 guidelines introduced by the English Football Association after the resumption of the league.

The guidelines state that players will be sent off if the referee is certain that the footballer deliberately, and from close range, coughed into the face of an opponent or match official.

Players and referees have also been asked to avoid spitting, shouting and physical contact with teammates while celebrating a goal.