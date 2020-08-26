Wednesday, August 26, 2020  | 6 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

England’s James Anderson sets sights on 700 Test wickets mark

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
England’s James Anderson sets sights on 700 Test wickets mark

Photo: AFP

England fast-bowler James Anderson has his sights set on landing the 700 Test wickets mark

The Burnley-born pacer made history on Tuesday when he became the first pacer ever to take 600 wickets in the five-day format.

“I didn’t bowl as well as I’d have liked for the whole summer,” Anderson was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on its website following the third and final Test against Pakistan in Southampton. “But in this Test, I was really on it and I feel like I’ve still got stuff to offer this team. As long as I still feel like that I think I’ll keep going. I don’t think I’ve won my last Test matches as an England cricketer yet. Can I reach 700? Why not?”

The right-arm bowler added that he is focusing on playing his role to help England win the remaining games in the World Test Championship (WTC). “We’re still in the Test championship. There are still series ahead of us and Test matches to win. That’s all I’m really interested in.”

Speaking on his selection for the 2020-21 Ashes series against Australia in the Land Down Under, he said that the matter is already under discussion with captain Joe Root.

“I’ve chatted to Joe [Root] about this a little bit and he has said he would like me to be in Australia. I don’t see any reason why I can’t be. I’m working hard on my fitness all the time. I’m working hard on my game,” he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket England james anderson
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
James Anderson, England, James Anderson 600 Test Wickets, England pacer James Anderson,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Third England-Pakistan Test ends in a draw
Third England-Pakistan Test ends in a draw
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Brian Lara gives verdict on Azhar Ali's century against England
Brian Lara gives verdict on Azhar Ali’s century against England
Ramiz Raja questions Pakistan’s team selection for third England Test
Ramiz Raja questions Pakistan’s team selection for third England Test
Three clubs Lionel Messi can join after leaving FC Barcelona
Three clubs Lionel Messi can join after leaving FC Barcelona
CPL 2020: Asif Ali stars as Tallawahs down Zouks
CPL 2020: Asif Ali stars as Tallawahs down Zouks
Video: Sunil Gavaskar recalls playing with Zaheer Abbas
Video: Sunil Gavaskar recalls playing with Zaheer Abbas
Rashid Latif identifies reason for Azhar, Asad’s poor form
Rashid Latif identifies reason for Azhar, Asad’s poor form
Zimbabwe looking to save international season with Pakistan tour
Zimbabwe looking to save international season with Pakistan tour
Third Test preview: Pakistan eye win to save unbeaten streak
Third Test preview: Pakistan eye win to save unbeaten streak
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.