England’s James Anderson sets sights on 700 Test wickets mark

England fast-bowler James Anderson has his sights set on landing the 700 Test wickets mark

The Burnley-born pacer made history on Tuesday when he became the first pacer ever to take 600 wickets in the five-day format.

“I didn’t bowl as well as I’d have liked for the whole summer,” Anderson was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on its website following the third and final Test against Pakistan in Southampton. “But in this Test, I was really on it and I feel like I’ve still got stuff to offer this team. As long as I still feel like that I think I’ll keep going. I don’t think I’ve won my last Test matches as an England cricketer yet. Can I reach 700? Why not?”

The right-arm bowler added that he is focusing on playing his role to help England win the remaining games in the World Test Championship (WTC). “We’re still in the Test championship. There are still series ahead of us and Test matches to win. That’s all I’m really interested in.”

Speaking on his selection for the 2020-21 Ashes series against Australia in the Land Down Under, he said that the matter is already under discussion with captain Joe Root.

“I’ve chatted to Joe [Root] about this a little bit and he has said he would like me to be in Australia. I don’t see any reason why I can’t be. I’m working hard on my fitness all the time. I’m working hard on my game,” he said.