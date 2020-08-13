Rain interrupts second England-Pakistan Test

Pakistan were 85-2 at tea on the opening day of the second Test against England in Southampton.

The Green Caps began the afternoon session at the score of 62-1 and added 23 runs while losing the wicket of skipper Azhar Ali.

Pakistan captain along with opener Abid Ali put on a 62-run partnership for the second wicket.

Earlier, the visitors won the toss and elected to bat first under overcast conditions.

The hosts had a perfect beginning as Shan Masood, who played a brilliant 156-run knock in the series opener in Manchester, was trapped LBW by James Anderson for just one.

The home team is currently leading the three-match series 1-0 after securing a thrilling three-wicket win in the first Test at Old Trafford.

England will be without star all-rounder Ben Stokes who has been rested for the remainder of the series.

Top-order batsman Zak Crawley is in the starting XI instead of Stokes whereas left-arm pacer Sam Curran comes in for Jofra Archer.

Pakistan have also made the solitary change with left-handed batsman Fawad Alam coming in instead of all-rounder Shadab Khan.

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Butler (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fawad Alam, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah