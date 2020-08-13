Thursday, August 13, 2020  | 22 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Rain interrupts second England-Pakistan Test

Posted: Aug 13, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Rain interrupts second England-Pakistan Test

Photo Courtesy: ICC/ @ICC

Pakistan were 85-2 at tea on the opening day of the second Test against England in Southampton.

The Green Caps began the afternoon session at the score of 62-1 and added 23 runs while losing the wicket of skipper Azhar Ali.

Pakistan captain along with opener Abid Ali put on a 62-run partnership for the second wicket.

Earlier, the visitors won the toss and elected to bat first under overcast conditions.

The hosts had a perfect beginning as Shan Masood, who played a brilliant 156-run knock in the series opener in Manchester, was trapped LBW by James Anderson for just one.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test against England.

The home team is currently leading the three-match series 1-0 after securing a thrilling three-wicket win in the first Test at Old Trafford.

England will be without star all-rounder Ben Stokes who has been rested for the remainder of the series.

Top-order batsman Zak Crawley is in the starting XI instead of Stokes whereas left-arm pacer Sam Curran comes in for Jofra Archer.

Pakistan have also made the solitary change with left-handed batsman Fawad Alam coming in instead of all-rounder Shadab Khan.

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Butler (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fawad Alam, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah

