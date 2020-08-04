Tuesday, August 4, 2020  | 13 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

England take on Pakistan in first Test

Posted: Aug 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
England take on Pakistan in first Test

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

The first Test between England and Pakistan will be played in Manchester from Wednesday.

The fixture will be contested in a bio-secure environment without any audience in the stands.

England are heading into the Pakistan series after claiming a 2-1 series win over the West Indies. The side lost the first Test but made a remarkable recovery in the following games to take the series home.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have not played a single international fixture since February this year due to the coronavirus.

Their two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which was to be completed following this year’s edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), was halted halfway. Azhar Ali’s side had a 1-0 lead after winning the series-opener.

The match will begin at 3pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Squads:

England: Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah.

Tell us what you think:

