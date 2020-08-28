Friday, August 28, 2020  | 8 Muharram, 1442
Pakistan elect to bowl against England in first T20I

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Posted: Aug 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field against England in the first T20I in Manchester on Friday.

The Three Lions have won last three of their previous five T20Is against the Men in Green.  

England XI: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Cricket England Pakistan
 
