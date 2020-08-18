England announce squad for T20I series against Pakistan

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday announced its 14-man squad for the three T20Is against Pakistan.

The hosts have not picked a single player from its Test squad which is currently playing in a three-match series.

“Players who are currently in the Test match bio-secure bubble for the Pakistan Test series are not included in this squad,” chief selector Ed Smith was quoted saying by the ECB on its website. “We want to give multi-format players some opportunity to rest and refresh, while still selecting strong squads for every series.”

Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey.

The three T20Is between England and Pakistan will be played in Manchester on August 28, August 30 and September 1 respectively.