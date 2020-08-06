Thursday, August 6, 2020  | 15 Zilhaj, 1441
England’s Michael Vaughan, Nasser Hussain praise Pakistan’s Babar Azam

Posted: Aug 6, 2020
Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Former England captains Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain heaped praise on Pakistan’s Test vice-captain Babar Azam following his half-century in the first Test in Manchester.

Vaughan, who led England to a memorable Ashes win over Australia in 2005, said he admires the way the Pakistan talisman plays.

Hussain, who was the side’s captain from 1999 to 2003, believes Babar is full of swagger and placed him in the list of five fabulous batsmen.

Azam scored a brilliant half-century to anchor Pakistan from a tight spot on the opening day of the Manchester Test against England.

It took a while for the vice-captain to get going but he soon found his touch and went on stay unbeaten at 69.

He also stitched a crucial 96-run partnership with opening batsman Shan Masood as well.

