Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Samaa TV
Cricket

England appoint Jonathan Trott as batting coach for Pakistan Tests

Posted: Aug 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
England appoint Jonathan Trott as batting coach for Pakistan Tests

Photo: AFP

Jonathan Trott has been named England’s batting coach for the upcoming three-match Test series against Pakistan.

The 39-year-old made his mark on the international stage with a century of debut back in the 2009 Ashes series. He went on to play 52 Tests and scored 3,835 runs at an average of 44.08 with nine centuries and 15 half-centuries to his name.

Trott boasts impressive stats against Pakistan. He played seven Tests against the subcontinent side from 2010 till 2012 and scored 565 runs at an average of 47.07.

The three-match Test series between hosts England and Pakistan begins on August 5 in Manchester.

