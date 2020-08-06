Thursday, August 6, 2020  | 15 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Did you catch Azhar Ali’s ‘shaky’ moment with Joe Root?

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Did you catch Azhar Ali’s ‘shaky’ moment with Joe Root?

Photo: @shahjahan46/Twitter

Apart from departing at duck in the first innings of the first Test against England, the other thing Pakistan Test Captain Azhar Ali was trolled for was shaking hands with England Skipper Joe Root.

After the toss, Ali and Root both went for a handshake, but the Pakistani skipper soon realised he has done something wrong.

His hilarious reaction to realising he broke the coronavirus guidelines was captured on camera. Twitter users made sure to get some laughs out of it.

Babar, Shan anchor Pakistan in first England Test

Babar Azam scored a half-century before the umpires decided to end the first day’s play in the Manchester Test between Pakistan and England Wednesday.

Pakistan were 139-2 at the end of day’s play. Babar and opening batsman Shan Masood have stitched a 96-run partnership for the third wicket.

It took a while for the Pakistan’s Test vice-captain to get going. He reached his half-century with the help of nine boundaries. He was not out at 69.

Opening batsman Shan Masood was also looking in good nick. He is closing on another Test half-century as he was unbeaten on 46.

Pakistan started the afternoon session at 53-2 with Babar and Shan batting at 27 and four respectively.

The visitors managed to struggle earlier with the pace combination of James Anderson and Stuart Broad getting the ball to swing.

Azhar Ali headed for the pavilion shortly as he was trapped leg-before by pacer Chris Woakes for nought.

FaceBook WhatsApp
azhar ali joe root
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Did you catch Azhar Ali's 'what have I done' moment?, azhar ali handshake, azhar ali and joe root, pakistan vs england test series, pak tour england, azhar ali test match,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan cricketers celebrate Eidul Azha in England
Pakistan cricketers celebrate Eidul Azha in England
Pakistan announce squad for first England Test
Pakistan announce squad for first England Test
Pakistan stumble in first England Test
Pakistan stumble in first England Test
Pakistan Athletics Federation to train Thatta's long jumper Asif Magsi
Pakistan Athletics Federation to train Thatta’s long jumper Asif Magsi
Watch: Pakistan cricketers extend Eidul Azha greetings
Watch: Pakistan cricketers extend Eidul Azha greetings
Everyone's a Babar Azam fan, even cats!
Everyone’s a Babar Azam fan, even cats!
Did you catch Azhar Ali's 'shaky' moment with Joe Root?
Did you catch Azhar Ali’s ‘shaky’ moment with Joe Root?
Watch: Former tennis star Maria Sharapova shows off boxing skills
Watch: Former tennis star Maria Sharapova shows off boxing skills
Pakistan face tricky tour of England
Pakistan face tricky tour of England
PCB invites former cricketers to apply for job positions
PCB invites former cricketers to apply for job positions
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.