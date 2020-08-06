Did you catch Azhar Ali’s ‘shaky’ moment with Joe Root?

Apart from departing at duck in the first innings of the first Test against England, the other thing Pakistan Test Captain Azhar Ali was trolled for was shaking hands with England Skipper Joe Root.

After the toss, Ali and Root both went for a handshake, but the Pakistani skipper soon realised he has done something wrong.

His hilarious reaction to realising he broke the coronavirus guidelines was captured on camera. Twitter users made sure to get some laughs out of it.

ہاہاہاہاہاہا۔۔ کپتان اظہرعلی کو شاید لیٹ پتہ چلا کہ کرونا میں ہاتھ ملانے کا نہیں۔ @AzharAli_ pic.twitter.com/ju9WPbpFig — SHAH 💕🇵🇰🇶🇦 (@shahjahan46) August 6, 2020

So far the moment of the day has been this, Azhar Ali was too late to realize that he shouldn’t be shaking hands..!🤣😁🤭#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/cIp7cOD7Sh — Uمer 🇵🇰🌼®️ (@Future_Nill) August 5, 2020

The moment Azhar Ali realised he left the oven on this morning.#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/TVq0U9CVrB — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) August 5, 2020

(Not) A shaky start to the day 😂



Test cricket for the Men in Green is finally back!! Good luck skip @AzharAli_ & @TheRealPCB! #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/tfHhXqTwuQ — Usman Dastgir (@usmandastgir) August 5, 2020

Babar, Shan anchor Pakistan in first England Test

Babar Azam scored a half-century before the umpires decided to end the first day’s play in the Manchester Test between Pakistan and England Wednesday.

Pakistan were 139-2 at the end of day’s play. Babar and opening batsman Shan Masood have stitched a 96-run partnership for the third wicket.

It took a while for the Pakistan’s Test vice-captain to get going. He reached his half-century with the help of nine boundaries. He was not out at 69.

Opening batsman Shan Masood was also looking in good nick. He is closing on another Test half-century as he was unbeaten on 46.

Pakistan started the afternoon session at 53-2 with Babar and Shan batting at 27 and four respectively.

The visitors managed to struggle earlier with the pace combination of James Anderson and Stuart Broad getting the ball to swing.

Azhar Ali headed for the pavilion shortly as he was trapped leg-before by pacer Chris Woakes for nought.