Saturday, August 15, 2020  | 24 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
Cricket

MS Dhoni retires from international cricket

Posted: Aug 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
MS Dhoni retires from international cricket

Photo Courtesy: AFP

Former India’s captain MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

He announced his decision to bid farewell to his international career on his Instagram account.

The 39-year-old was one of the most explosive batsmen to have graced the game.

The Ranchi-born cricketer represented India in 538 fixtures (90 Test, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is) in which he amassed 17,266 (4,876 Test, 10,773 ODIs and 1,617 T20Is) runs.

His last outing was for India in the semi-final of last year’s World Cup against New Zealand. He scored a fighting half-century but it wasn’t enough for his side to make it through to the final against hosts England.

The wicketkeeper-batsman led India to victories in the 2007 ICC World T20, 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

