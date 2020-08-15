MS Dhoni retires from international cricket

Former India’s captain MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

He announced his decision to bid farewell to his international career on his Instagram account.

The 39-year-old was one of the most explosive batsmen to have graced the game.

The Ranchi-born cricketer represented India in 538 fixtures (90 Test, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is) in which he amassed 17,266 (4,876 Test, 10,773 ODIs and 1,617 T20Is) runs.

His last outing was for India in the semi-final of last year’s World Cup against New Zealand. He scored a fighting half-century but it wasn’t enough for his side to make it through to the final against hosts England.

The wicketkeeper-batsman led India to victories in the 2007 ICC World T20, 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.