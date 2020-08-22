Saturday, August 22, 2020  | 2 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

De Jong dedicates Europa League triumph to Sevilla fans

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
De Jong dedicates Europa League triumph to Sevilla fans

Photo Courtesy: EuropaLeague/Twitter

Sevilla striker Luuk de Jong has dedicated their UEFA Europa League triumph to the club’s fans.

The Dutch striker scored twice for the Spanish club in a 3-2 win over Inter Milan in the final on Friday.

“I dedicate this to the Sevilla fans,” the 29-year-old said following the win. “I got the feeling, even in the group stages, how important this cup is for them and we knew if we win this trophy if it also for them.”

Sevilla will now play Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup fixture on September 24.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Europa League Football Inter Milan Luuk de Jong Sevilla
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sevilla, Sevilla Europa League, Luuk de Jong, Sevilla wins Europa League
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Second England-Pakistan Test ends in a draw
Second England-Pakistan Test ends in a draw
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Former Pakistan players pay homage to ‘great’ MS Dhoni
Former Pakistan players pay homage to ‘great’ MS Dhoni
Salman Butt reveals reason behind Azhar Ali’s struggles in Tests
Salman Butt reveals reason behind Azhar Ali’s struggles in Tests
Second day’s play resumes in third England-Pakistan Test
Second day’s play resumes in third England-Pakistan Test
Azhar Mahmood joins England staff for Pakistan T20s
Azhar Mahmood joins England staff for Pakistan T20s
Babar Azam repeats unique ICC rankings achievement
Babar Azam repeats unique ICC rankings achievement
Pakistan to honour four athletes with civilian awards
Pakistan to honour four athletes with civilian awards
Rizwan reveals reason behind impressive batting display in second Test
Rizwan reveals reason behind impressive batting display in second Test
CPL 2020: Asif Ali stars as Tallawahs down Zouks
CPL 2020: Asif Ali stars as Tallawahs down Zouks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.