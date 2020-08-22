De Jong dedicates Europa League triumph to Sevilla fans

Sevilla striker Luuk de Jong has dedicated their UEFA Europa League triumph to the club’s fans.

The Dutch striker scored twice for the Spanish club in a 3-2 win over Inter Milan in the final on Friday.

“I dedicate this to the Sevilla fans,” the 29-year-old said following the win. “I got the feeling, even in the group stages, how important this cup is for them and we knew if we win this trophy if it also for them.”

Sevilla will now play Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup fixture on September 24.