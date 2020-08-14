Friday, August 14, 2020  | 23 Zilhaj, 1441
Cricket

Watch: Cricketers Javeria Khan, Bilal Asif sing Dil Dil Pakistan

Posted: Aug 14, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Watch: Cricketers Javeria Khan, Bilal Asif sing Dil Dil Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has posted a video of Javeria Khan and Bilal Asif performing their rendition of a national song Dil Dil Pakistan.

The video, which included both cricketers, was published as a part of the country’s 74th Independence Day celebrations.

The fans, in their replies, mentioned which player’s rendition of the acclaimed national song they liked better.

Dil Dil Pakistan was released by pop band Vital Signs in 1987 and will remain one of the most iconic songs in the country’s music history.

Javeria has represented Pakistan in 103 ODIs and 101 T20Is whereas Bilal has represented the national country in five-matches in red-ball cricket and three 50-over games.

Bilal Asif Cricket Javeria Khan Pakistan
 
