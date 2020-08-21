Friday, August 21, 2020  | 1 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

CPL 2020: Zouks beat Tridents, Knight Riders thrash Tallawahs

Posted: Aug 21, 2020
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: CPL T20

St Lucia Zouks and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) won their respective matches in the respective Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 on Thursday.

In the first game, Zouks beat Barbados Tridents by seven wickets under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

Tridents won the toss and elected to bat first. They were 131-8 in 18.1 overs when rain interrupted proceedings.

Opener Johnson Charles was the top scorer with his 19-ball 35. His knock included three boundaries and two sixes.

The target was revised to 47 runs from five overs. Openers Rahkeem Cornwall (14 from 8) and Andre Fletcher (16 off seven) took the side off to a flyer in the powerplay whereas Mohammad Nabi took over and scored 15 runs off six deliveries to complete the run chase in 4.1 overs at the expense of just three wickets.

In the second match of the day, Jamaica Tallawahs posted 135-8 in their 20 overs after opting to bat first, courtesy a 58-run knock by New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Philips off 42 deliveries with the help of five boundaries and four sixes.

In response, TKR chased down the target in the 19th over at the expense of three wickets.

The star performer for the winning team was all-rounder Sunil Narine who scored his second successive half-century in the competition.

He was well supported by New Zealand’s explosive top-order batsman Colin Munro who scored an unbeaten 49 from 46 balls.

Barbados Tridents CPL 2020 Cricket Jamaica Tallawahs St Lucia Zouks Trinbago Knight Riders West Indies
 
HOME  
 
 
