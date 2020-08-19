Wednesday, August 19, 2020  | 28 Zilhaj, 1441
Cricket

CPL 2020: Asif Ali stars as Tallawahs down Zouks

Posted: Aug 19, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
CPL 2020: Asif Ali stars as Tallawahs down Zouks

Photo Courtesy: CPL/Twitter

Jamaica Tallawahs beat St Lucia Zouks by five wickets in their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) fixture on Wednesday.

Being sent to bat first, St Lucia managed 158-7, courtesy a half-century by all-rounder Roston Chase.

The right-hander top-scored with 52 from 42 balls with the help of two sixes and two boundaries.

For the Tallawahs, Veerasammy Permaul and Mujeeb Ur Rehman claimed two wickets each.

In reply, Jamaica were struggling at 13-2 in the beginning but a 63-run stand between skipper Rovman Powell (26 off 17) and Glenn Philips (44 off 29) put the side back on track.

However, it was Pakistan’s explosive batsman Asif Ali who played a match-winning knock of unbeaten 47 off 27 balls to secure the win for Tallawahs in the 19th over.

Asif Ali CPL 2020 Cricket Jamaica Tallawahs St Lucia Zouks West Indies
 
RELATED STORIES

Asif Ali batting in CPL T20, CPL 2020, Caribbean Premier League, CPL 2020 match updates, Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks,
 
