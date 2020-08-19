CPL 2020: Asif Ali stars as Tallawahs down Zouks

Jamaica Tallawahs beat St Lucia Zouks by five wickets in their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) fixture on Wednesday.

Being sent to bat first, St Lucia managed 158-7, courtesy a half-century by all-rounder Roston Chase.

The right-hander top-scored with 52 from 42 balls with the help of two sixes and two boundaries.

For the Tallawahs, Veerasammy Permaul and Mujeeb Ur Rehman claimed two wickets each.

In reply, Jamaica were struggling at 13-2 in the beginning but a 63-run stand between skipper Rovman Powell (26 off 17) and Glenn Philips (44 off 29) put the side back on track.

However, it was Pakistan’s explosive batsman Asif Ali who played a match-winning knock of unbeaten 47 off 27 balls to secure the win for Tallawahs in the 19th over.