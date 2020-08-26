Chris Woakes opens up about possibility of playing in PSL

England’s star all-rounder Chris Woakes has expressed his desire to take part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 31-year-old, while talking to the Green Caps’ opening batsman Shan Masood in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said that he ‘would love to’ to take part in the cash-rich T20 league sometime in the future.

“I would love to [take part in the PSL], I really would,” said Woakes. “I want to play in as many franchise cricket leagues because it improves you as a player, playing in different conditions in front of different crowds and under different managements. So yea, I would love to play there hopefully sometime in the future but it is tricky [ to participate in every T20 league] with the amount of cricket we played these days.”

While talking about the resumption of international cricket in Pakistan, Woakes believes world cricket is in a better place when the Men in Green are hosting home series.

“First and foremost, it is really good to see cricket happening in Pakistan,” he said. “The world cricket is in a better place if Pakistan is hosting its international cricket as other countries do. I have heard great things about Pakistan from the guy who went there and played in PSL. Those guys were full of praise about how things were there. Obviously, the security was really good. Pakistan is a beautiful country and I have heard great stories about how passionate the fans are there. So I hope Test tours take place more frequently in the country.”