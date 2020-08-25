Brian Lara gives verdict on Azhar Ali’s century against England

West Indies cricketing legend Brian Lara has heaped praise on Pakistan Test captain and batsman Azhar Ali for his century against England in the first innings of the ongoing third Test in Southampton.

The 35-year-old played a superb knock of 141 not out and kept Pakistan’s chances of saving the Test match alive.

The Prince of Trinidad was highly impressed by the Azhar’ performance and said it was one of the finest knocks in the modern-day cricket.

Photo Courtesy: Brian Lara/Instagram

It was Azhar’s second century in last five Test matches and 17th overall in red-ball cricket.