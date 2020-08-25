Tuesday, August 25, 2020  | 5 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Brian Lara gives verdict on Azhar Ali’s century against England

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Brian Lara gives verdict on Azhar Ali’s century against England

West Indies cricketing legend Brian Lara has heaped praise on Pakistan Test captain and batsman Azhar Ali for his century against England in the first innings of the ongoing third Test in Southampton.

The 35-year-old played a superb knock of 141 not out and kept Pakistan’s chances of saving the Test match alive.

The Prince of Trinidad was highly impressed by the Azhar’ performance and said it was one of the finest knocks in the modern-day cricket.

Photo Courtesy: Brian Lara/Instagram

It was Azhar’s second century in last five Test matches and 17th overall in red-ball cricket.

FaceBook WhatsApp
azhar ali Brian Lara Cricket England Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Brian Lara, Azhar Ali, Brian Lara on Azhar Ali, Azhar Ali vs England, Azhar Ali batting performance, Brian Lara praises Azhar Ali,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan keep hopes of drawing third England Test alive
Pakistan keep hopes of drawing third England Test alive
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Ramiz Raja questions Pakistan’s team selection for third England Test
Ramiz Raja questions Pakistan’s team selection for third England Test
Babar Azam repeats unique ICC rankings achievement
Babar Azam repeats unique ICC rankings achievement
Azhar Mahmood joins England staff for Pakistan T20s
Azhar Mahmood joins England staff for Pakistan T20s
CPL 2020: Asif Ali stars as Tallawahs down Zouks
CPL 2020: Asif Ali stars as Tallawahs down Zouks
England announce squad for T20I series against Pakistan
England announce squad for T20I series against Pakistan
Rashid Latif identifies reason for Azhar, Asad’s poor form
Rashid Latif identifies reason for Azhar, Asad’s poor form
Zimbabwe looking to save international season with Pakistan tour
Zimbabwe looking to save international season with Pakistan tour
Third Test preview: Pakistan eye win to save unbeaten streak
Third Test preview: Pakistan eye win to save unbeaten streak
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.