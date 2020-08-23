Sunday, August 23, 2020  | 3 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Football

Bayern Munich beat PSG to clinch Champions League 2019-20 title

Posted: Aug 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Bayern Munich beat PSG to clinch Champions League 2019-20 title

Photo Courtesy: ChampionsLEague/Twitter

Bayern Munich won the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League after defeating Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final in Lisbon on Sunday night.

The Bavarian side clinched their sixth European title with a 1-0 win.

It was a lively first half with both sides creating chances to take the initiative.

PSG’s Neymar made a brilliant run in the 18th minute only for his attempt to be cancelled out by Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Robert Lewandowski then got into the act within four minutes but his shot found the woodwork.

Angel Di Maria then missed an opportunity to score two minutes later for the French champions as his shot went flying over the crossbar.

Munich defender Jerome Boateng limped off due to an apparent injury in the first half.

Bayern continued to take their chances and were finally rewarded in the 60th minute when Kingsley Coman headed the ball into the net on an assist by Joshua Kimmich.

The German champions had several chances to double their lead in the following minutes but failed to make them count.

Marquinhos tried to level the scoreline for Les Parisiens but was denied courtesy off Neuer’s footwork.

Bayern Munich champions league
 
