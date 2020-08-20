Thursday, August 20, 2020  | 29 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Bayern Munich must strengthen defence to counter PSG, says Flick

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Bayern Munich must strengthen defence to counter PSG, says Flick

Photo: AFP

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick says the treble-chasing Germans need to tighten their defence against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Sunday’s Champions League final after some nervous early moments in their 3-0 semi-final win over Lyon.

Flick’s side made a shaky start on Wednesday in Lisbon as the French club’s captain Memphis Depay fired wide, then Karl Ekambi hit the post before man-of-the-match Serge Gnabry settled Bayern’s nerves with two first-half goals.

Robert Lewandowski headed home his 15th Champions League goal of the season two minutes from the final whistle as Bayern claimed a record-equalling 10th straight win in Europe.

“Lyon fought hard and made things hard for us, we know PSG have quick players and we will have to organise our defence differently,” said Flick after the match. “Paris are a great team, they fought their way into the semi-final and then reached the final. We know they have quick players, but we know our biggest strength is putting our opponents under pressure.”

Having already lifted the Bundesliga shield and German Cup this season, Bayern captain Manuel Neuer is relishing the chance of also lifting the Champions League trophy.

Victory over PSG would seal only the second treble in Bayern’s history after their 2013 triple success.

Neuer expects a busy night against a star-studded PSG attack boasting Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria.

“Paris has an attack with big names. There are always a lot of goals with Bayern and PSG,” said Neuer. “Two great teams in this final, it will be a good game for the fans to watch. We are very happy to be in the final. “

Canadian teenager Alphonso Davies, also revealed excitement after playing a huge part in Bayern’s success in the ongoing campaign and said that it was a “dream come true” to play in the Champions League final.

“It’s everything you can ask for,” said Davies. “It feels good, everyone’s happy and playing well. Paris are a good team and it’s going to be a good game, there’s going to be goals in it. This is what you dream of as a footballer – playing against the best in Europe. I’m excited.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bayern Munich champions league Football psg
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Second England-Pakistan Test ends in a draw
Second England-Pakistan Test ends in a draw
How cricket fans on Twitter reacted to Fawad Alam’s comeback
How cricket fans on Twitter reacted to Fawad Alam’s comeback
After disappointing return, Abid backs Fawad to produce goods
After disappointing return, Abid backs Fawad to produce goods
Former Pakistan players pay homage to ‘great’ MS Dhoni
Former Pakistan players pay homage to ‘great’ MS Dhoni
Salman Butt reveals reason behind Azhar Ali’s struggles in Tests
Salman Butt reveals reason behind Azhar Ali’s struggles in Tests
Ramiz Raja wants team to remove ‘failing’ senior players
Ramiz Raja wants team to remove ‘failing’ senior players
Azhar Mahmood joins England staff for Pakistan T20s
Azhar Mahmood joins England staff for Pakistan T20s
Babar Azam repeats unique ICC rankings achievement
Babar Azam repeats unique ICC rankings achievement
Pakistan to honour four athletes with civilian awards
Pakistan to honour four athletes with civilian awards
Rizwan reveals reason behind impressive batting display in second Test
Rizwan reveals reason behind impressive batting display in second Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.