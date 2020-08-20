Bayern Munich must strengthen defence to counter PSG, says Flick

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick says the treble-chasing Germans need to tighten their defence against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Sunday’s Champions League final after some nervous early moments in their 3-0 semi-final win over Lyon.

Flick’s side made a shaky start on Wednesday in Lisbon as the French club’s captain Memphis Depay fired wide, then Karl Ekambi hit the post before man-of-the-match Serge Gnabry settled Bayern’s nerves with two first-half goals.

Robert Lewandowski headed home his 15th Champions League goal of the season two minutes from the final whistle as Bayern claimed a record-equalling 10th straight win in Europe.

“Lyon fought hard and made things hard for us, we know PSG have quick players and we will have to organise our defence differently,” said Flick after the match. “Paris are a great team, they fought their way into the semi-final and then reached the final. We know they have quick players, but we know our biggest strength is putting our opponents under pressure.”

Having already lifted the Bundesliga shield and German Cup this season, Bayern captain Manuel Neuer is relishing the chance of also lifting the Champions League trophy.

Victory over PSG would seal only the second treble in Bayern’s history after their 2013 triple success.

Neuer expects a busy night against a star-studded PSG attack boasting Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria.

“Paris has an attack with big names. There are always a lot of goals with Bayern and PSG,” said Neuer. “Two great teams in this final, it will be a good game for the fans to watch. We are very happy to be in the final. “

Canadian teenager Alphonso Davies, also revealed excitement after playing a huge part in Bayern’s success in the ongoing campaign and said that it was a “dream come true” to play in the Champions League final.

“It’s everything you can ask for,” said Davies. “It feels good, everyone’s happy and playing well. Paris are a good team and it’s going to be a good game, there’s going to be goals in it. This is what you dream of as a footballer – playing against the best in Europe. I’m excited.”