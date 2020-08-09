Sunday, August 9, 2020  | 18 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Football

Bayern Munich brush aside Chelsea to reach Champions League quarter-finals

Posted: Aug 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Bayern Munich brush aside Chelsea to reach Champions League quarter-finals

Photo Courtesy: FCBayernEN/Twitter

Bayern Munich confirmed their place in the Champions League quarter-final stage after a crushing 4-1 win over Chelsea in the second leg of their last 16 fixture.

It was a ruthless display of ruthless football by the Bundesliga champions who were already 3-1 up on aggregate while heading into the second leg.

Robert Lewandowski scored a penalty to go 1-0 up in the 10th minute. He then assisted Ivan Perisic, who made it 2-0 in the 24th minute.

Tammy Abraham pulled a goal back for Chelsea in the 44th minute but Corentin Tolisso and Lewandowski scored the remaining goals for the Munich side, to confirm a 7-1 win on aggregate.

The German side will now take on Barcelona, who eliminated Napoli, in the quarter-final on August 15.

