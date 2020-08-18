Tuesday, August 18, 2020  | 27 Zilhaj, 1441
Barcelona sack sporting director Eric Abidal

Posted: Aug 18, 2020
Posted: Aug 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Barcelona on Tuesday announced that it has parted ways with sporting director Eric Abidal.

The 40-year-old, who was appointed on the position back in 2018, was axed a day after coach Quique Setien was shown the door following the side’s humiliating exit from the UEFA Champions League.

“FC Barcelona and Eric Abidal have reached an agreement for the ending of the contract that united them,” Barcelona stated on its website.

Abidal was part of Barcelona’s side from 2007 to 2013. His career was plagued with health issues. He was appointed as sporting director back in 2018.

He did not see eye to eye with many players, including the great Lionel Messi, after coach Ernesto Valverde was dismissed in January.

