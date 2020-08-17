Monday, August 17, 2020  | 26 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Football

Barcelona sack coach Quique Setién after Champions League humiliation

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Barcelona sack coach Quique Setién after Champions League humiliation

Photo: AFP

Spanish club FC Barcelona have sacked manager Quique Setién after their humiliating exit from the UEFA Champions League.

The Catalan-based outfit suffered a thumping 8-2 defeat against German champions Bayern Munich in the last-eight clash in Lisbon on Friday.

Following that defeat, Barcelona board decided to part ways with the manager on Monday in an emergency meeting, who joined the club in the middle of the 2019-20 season.

It was Barcelona’s heaviest defeat in the Champions League and was only the sixth occasion in the club’s history where they conceded eight goals—first since 1946.

Setién arrived at Camp Nou as a replacement of Ernesto Valverde, who was sacked in January 2020.

During his time as the manager, Barcelona managed to win 16 matches out of 25 which included four defeats and five draws.

barcelona Bayern Munich champions league Ernesto Valverde Football Quique Setién
 
