Barcelona sack coach Quique Setién after Champions League humiliation

Spanish club FC Barcelona have sacked manager Quique Setién after their humiliating exit from the UEFA Champions League.

The Catalan-based outfit suffered a thumping 8-2 defeat against German champions Bayern Munich in the last-eight clash in Lisbon on Friday.

Following that defeat, Barcelona board decided to part ways with the manager on Monday in an emergency meeting, who joined the club in the middle of the 2019-20 season.

❗ Quique Setién no longer first team coach.

The new coach will be announced in the coming days as part of a wide ranging restructuring of the first team. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 17, 2020

It was Barcelona’s heaviest defeat in the Champions League and was only the sixth occasion in the club’s history where they conceded eight goals—first since 1946.

Setién arrived at Camp Nou as a replacement of Ernesto Valverde, who was sacked in January 2020.

During his time as the manager, Barcelona managed to win 16 matches out of 25 which included four defeats and five draws.