Barcelona defeat Napoli to reach Champions League quarter-finals

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Aug 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: FCBarcelona/Twitter

Barcelona defeated Napoli to reach the quarter-final stage of the Champions League on Saturday night.

Quique Setien’s side clinched a 3-1 win over the Italian club in the second leg of their last 16 stage fixture to progress 4-2 on aggregate.

The Catalan side took the lead when Clement Lenglet’s header found the net in the 10th minute. Lionel Messi produced a bit of magic to make it 2-0 for his side after 13 minutes.

Barcelona were awarded a spot kick after a handball and Luis Suarez made it 3-1 for the former champions just before half-time, taking the aggregate to 4-1.

Lorenzo Insigne pulled a goal back for Napoli a couple of minutes later but the game was out of the side’s reach from that moment.

Barcelona will now meet Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who sent Chelsea packing, on August 15.   

barcelona champions league Football napoli
 
