Wednesday, August 12, 2020  | 21 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Football

Barcelona confirm player tested positive for coronavirus

Posted: Aug 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Barcelona confirm player tested positive for coronavirus

Photo:

Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona have confirmed that one of their players has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Catalan-based outfit announced the development on Wednesday but also reiterated the said individual has not been in contact with the squad travelling to Lisbon for the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

“Following PCR tests conducted this Tuesday afternoon on the group of nine players due to begin the preseason today, one of them has tested positive for COVID-19,” Barcelona said in a statement.

“The player has not been in contact with any of the senior team players who are scheduled to travel to Lisbon this Thursday to compete in the Champions League.”

The club added the player, who they did not name, “has no symptoms, is in good health and has been quarantined at his home”. Barca will face Bayern in the one-legged last-eight clash of the Champions League on Friday.

