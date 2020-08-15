Barcelona’s Pique calls for changes after crushing Champions League exit

Spanish giants Barcelona will be looking for a complete overhaul after their crushing exit at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The side suffered a humiliating 8-2 defeat in the quarter-final. It was the Catalans’ last chance of winning a major trophy this season.

The players and staff have made it clear that Blaugrana are in need to make changes if they have to turn their fortunes around in the next season.

“The club needs changes,” said defender Gerard Pique as quoted by the AFP. “Nobody is untouchable, least of all me. Fresh blood is needed to change this. We’ve hit rock bottom.”

On the other hand, coach Quique Setien — who was under constant criticism — is not even sure that he will stick around to see what solutions does the management come up with to the problem.

“It’s too soon to say if I will continue or not and it doesn’t depend on me,” he said.

President Bartemou, terming the defeat a disaster, said that they will think over the decisions which they made in the upcoming days.