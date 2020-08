Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Sunday said that his team’s bowling performance was the reason for defeat in the second T20I against England in Manchester.

“Our total was good but we didn’t bowl well,” the 25-year-old said as quoted by the AFP. “We struggled with our bowling.”

“Credit goes to Malan and Morgan for how well they played.”

The captain added that they will learn a lot from the ongoing three-match series. “Under pressure, I need to handle the bowlers and tell them a few things.”