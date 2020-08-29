Saturday, August 29, 2020  | 9 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Babar Azam to make Somerset return for T20 Blast

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Babar Azam to make Somerset return for T20 Blast

Photo Courtesy: SomersetCCC/Twitter

Pakistan’s T20I skipper Babar Azam will once again represent Somerset in this year’s Vitality T20 Blast.

Babar, the world’s top-ranked T20I batsman, was the leading run-scorer in the 2019 edition.

The 25-year-old, currently captaining Pakistan in their T20I series in England after featuring in all three Tests earlier in the tour, had agreed to return to southwest club before the coronavirus pandemic upended cricket schedules around the world.

He will be back at Somerset’s Taunton base on Wednesday.

The talisman will be available for Somerset’s final seven group matches plus the knockout stages should they qualify.

“For obvious reasons, this year has been very different from what we were all expecting, and I fully appreciate the challenges the game has faced globally as well as here in England,” Babar said in a Somerset statement. “We have all had to adapt and I’m just really pleased that we could find a way to make this happen. I hope that I can help to contribute to success on the field for Somerset again.”

In his first season with Somerset, Babar compiled 578 runs at an impressive average of 52.54 and an astounding strike-rate of 149.35.

“He is a great player, is so easy on the eye and fitted brilliantly into our environment last year,” said Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry. “We consider Babar to be one of our own.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Azam Cricket England Pakistan somerset T20 Blast
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Babar Azam, Pakistan, Somerset, Cricket, Vitality T20 Blast, T20 Blast, England,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Third England-Pakistan Test ends in a draw
Third England-Pakistan Test ends in a draw
Video: Mohammad Amir violates SOPs during first England-Pakistan T20I
Video: Mohammad Amir violates SOPs during first England-Pakistan T20I
Rain washes out first England-Pakistan T20I
Rain washes out first England-Pakistan T20I
Three clubs Lionel Messi can join after leaving FC Barcelona
Three clubs Lionel Messi can join after leaving FC Barcelona
First T20I preview: Babar eyes series win against England
First T20I preview: Babar eyes series win against England
Brian Lara gives verdict on Azhar Ali's century against England
Brian Lara gives verdict on Azhar Ali’s century against England
Video: Sunil Gavaskar recalls playing with Zaheer Abbas
Video: Sunil Gavaskar recalls playing with Zaheer Abbas
Shane Warne backs Pakistan to improve after ‘difficult’ England tour
Shane Warne backs Pakistan to improve after ‘difficult’ England tour
Pakistan’s Azhar Ali 'proud' despite Test series defeat against England
Pakistan’s Azhar Ali ‘proud’ despite Test series defeat against England
Chris Woakes opens up about possibility of playing in PSL
Chris Woakes opens up about possibility of playing in PSL
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.