Babar Azam repeats unique ICC rankings achievement

Photo: AFP

Star Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has once again become the only batman to be in the top-five ranking spots across all three formats after he leapfrogged Australia’s David Warner into fifth in the Test rankings.

The right-hander has impressed in difficult conditions in England, scoring 69, 5 and 47 in the three innings so far.

Babar is third in ODIs while being the world’s top-ranked batsman in T20Is. India skipper Virat Kohli is the only other batsman to feature in the top-10 across all three formats.

Shan Masood, who scored a century in the first game, dropped out of the top 20 best batsmen after failing in the second Test.

Pacer Muhammad Abbas has also breached into the top 10 Test bowlers’ rankings and is now ranked eighth with 785 points.

England’s Stuart Broad, who was among the destroyers in chief during the first Test, also climbed one ranking to leapfrog New Zealand’s Neil Wagner into second. Australian pacer Pat Cummins still tops the list as the world’s best Test bowler.  

