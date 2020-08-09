Sunday, August 9, 2020  | 18 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Azhar Ali believes Test captain role not affecting batting performance

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Azhar Ali believes Test captain role not affecting batting performance

Photo: AFP

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali says that being a Test captain is not affecting his role as a batsman.

“I don’t think about being the leader when I bat or whether if I am in form or not,” he said while interacting with the media following his side’s defeat to England in the first Test in Manchester. “I don’t think about my role as a batsman when I am the captain.”

Azhar was dismissed for a duck in the first innings of the series opener and went on to score just 18 runs in the second.

His batting performances as skipper have not been monumental either as he has 327 runs in 12 innings from seven Tests at an average of 27.25.

He believes there is all to play for his side in the remaining two fixtures in the three-match series. “It’s disappointing but not over yet, there are still two Tests to go.”

The skipper believes that his side were better than England in most parts of the match. “I wouldn’t say we lost the match in [our] second innings, but we missed a chance to knock England out of the game there.”

He added that the team would have gone on to win the match if they bagged just one more wicket. “They [Buttler and Woakes] attacked from the off and snatched the game away from us.”

Azhar lauded Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler for putting up a match-winning partnership of 139 runs for at the sixth wicket. “We were in control of the game; we were one punch away from finishing the game off, but they came and dominated us during that period.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
azhar ali Cricket England Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Azhar Ali, Azhar Ali Test captain, Azhar Ali batting performance,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Woakes, Buttler guide England to victory in first Pakistan Test
Woakes, Buttler guide England to victory in first Pakistan Test
Watch: Mohammad Abbas clean bowls Ben Stokes with a beauty
Watch: Mohammad Abbas clean bowls Ben Stokes with a beauty
Pakistan announce squad for first England Test
Pakistan announce squad for first England Test
Pakistan Athletics Federation to train Thatta's long jumper Asif Magsi
Pakistan Athletics Federation to train Thatta’s long jumper Asif Magsi
Pakistani Army recruits TikTok long jumper Asif Magsi
Pakistani Army recruits TikTok long jumper Asif Magsi
Everyone's a Babar Azam fan, even cats!
Everyone’s a Babar Azam fan, even cats!
Did you catch Azhar Ali's 'shaky' moment with Joe Root?
Did you catch Azhar Ali’s ‘shaky’ moment with Joe Root?
Nothing wrong with Sarfaraz Ahmed being a water-boy: Misbah-ul-Haq
Nothing wrong with Sarfaraz Ahmed being a water-boy: Misbah-ul-Haq
Pakistan announces financial support package for unemployed women cricketers
Pakistan announces financial support package for unemployed women cricketers
Pakistan face tricky tour of England
Pakistan face tricky tour of England
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.