Azhar Ali: Pakistan well prepared for England Test series

Posted: Aug 5, 2020
Azhar Ali: Pakistan well prepared for England Test series

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s Test captain Azhar Ali said that his side has prepared extremely well for the three-match Test series against England.

“We prepared in Worcester and Derby and we think we are ready to go in the three-match series,” Azhar was quoted as saying in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board on its Twitter page. “The players are excited and our preparations will bear fruit in the fixtures ahead.”

Speaking on his maiden tour of England, the Test skipper said that he has learnt to take on challenges.

“When the first series you play is a challenging one, it was against the top sides in the world. I have played my toughest cricketing and I am planning to move ahead. I developed self-belief after my useful contributions towards the side and I began to think that I can continue to do well if I keep challenging myself every step of the way.”

Azhar admitted that he knew there would be ups and downs in his career but the guidance of the senior players was of tremendous help to him.

“As a player, there comes a point when you want to give up. You begin to doubt yourself but they supported me and that helped guide me on how to take my ups and downs with me throughout my career.”

