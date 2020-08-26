Wednesday, August 26, 2020  | 6 Muharram, 1442
Cricket

Azhar Ali jumps 11 spots in ICC Test rankings

Posted: Aug 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Azhar Ali jumps 11 spots in ICC Test rankings

Photo: AFP

Star batsman Azhar Ali has improved his position in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC)’s rankings for batsmen in Test cricket.

The 35-year-old played a superb knock of 141 not out when the team was in dire straits in the first innings of the third Test against England in Southampton.

Following that performance, Ali jumped 11 spots from 34 to 23 in the Test rankings for batsmen.

Azhar’s deputy Babar Azam managed to retain his fifth position whereas wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, who was named player of the series, jumps three spots and is now placed on the 72nd position in the rankings.

On the other hand, right-arm pacer Mohammad Abbas has dropped five places to occupy the 13th position with India’s Mohammad Shami whereas spinner Yasir Shah slipped one place to number 23.

Shaheen Shah Afridi retained his 33rd position while Naseem Shah slipped to 57th place.

azhar ali Cricket ICC Test rankings Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES

Azhar Ali, Pakistan, ICC Test rankings, England, Azhar Ali vs England, England vs Pakistan 2020,
 
