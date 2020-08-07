Friday, August 7, 2020  | 16 Zilhaj, 1441
Sports

Australia to host delayed T20 World Cup in 2022

Posted: Aug 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Australia to host delayed T20 World Cup in 2022

File photo: AFP

The 2020 edition of the T20 World Cup — postponed by the coronavirus — will be played in Australia in 2022, the International Cricket Council announced on Friday.

India will host the 2021 edition as planned, the global governing body added.

The Women’s Cricket World Cup, scheduled for next year in New Zealand, has been postponed until 2022.

ICC acting chairman Imran Khwaja said: “Over the last few months as we have considered how we return to staging global events, our number one priority has been to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in ICC events.

“The decisions the board have taken today are in the best interests of the sport, our partners and importantly our fans.”

Australia India T20 World Cup
 
