Thursday, August 6, 2020  | 15 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Australia’s Steve Smith looking to excel against England, India

Posted: Aug 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Aug 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Australia batsman Steve Smith is eyeing a match-winning contribution in the upcoming fixtures against England and India.

The Kanagaroos are scheduled to travel to England for an ODI and T20I series and will host India for a full tour from October this year.  

Smith played a key role in helping Australia retain the Ashes last year as he amassed a staggering 774 runs at an average of 110.57 with three centuries and three half-centuries to his name.

Speaking in The Unplayable Podcast, Smith admitted that the draw left him disappointed and he wants to be a part of the Australian side that wins the prestigious urn.

“To know that we’d got the Ashes back was pretty special. Unfortunately, we couldn’t win them, which is something I’d still like to do.”

He went on to say that it was a great feeling to retain the Ashes but drawing the series doesn’t suit him. “We drew the series -– good, but not great. So, I probably left at the end of the fifth Test (feeling) more disappointed than a sense of achievement.”

The former captain said that the series against England and India were “mountains to climb” in his career.

Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.