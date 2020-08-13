Thursday, August 13, 2020  | 22 Zilhaj, 1441
Cricket

Australia’s Mitchell Starc eyes 100 mph landmark

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Australia’s Mitchell Starc eyes 100 mph landmark

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Australia’s left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc is optimistic that he can bowl deliveries up to 100 mph.

The 30-year-old nearly touched the mark during a fixture against New Zealand in Perth in 2015.

“It would be nice but at the same time the two occasions I’ve been up around that (160 kph) mark I’ve snapped my foot,” he said while speaking with cricket.com.au. “Hopefully that’s not the case but when everything’s going well, that rhythm is happening and conditions suit, then I can get that speed gun up.

“Perhaps that extra time in the gym and extra time off I might be able to push the limits again.”

The fast-bowler said that the slight modifications in his bowling action will help retain his pace and accuracy.

“At the start of the (2019-20) summer and after that UK tour, I very much got in that line and length (and) consistency mindset that the whole (fast bowling) group were about through the Ashes,” he said. “That’s not to say that’s not important, but I think I’ve found a happy medium with this little tweak to still have that better consistency but still have my pace.

“I still want to bowl fast and I’m not going to compromise that, but I had to find a way that I wasn’t expensive at the same time and I think that little tweak in the action has helped that.”

