Australia’s Cameron White retires from professional cricket

Former Australia captain and all-rounder Cameron White has announced his retirement from professional cricket on Friday.

The 37-year-old represented Australia in 97 international fixtures (four Tests, 91 ODIs and 47 T20Is) and was the team’s skipper in seven of them.

White ended his international career after managing to score 3,202‬ runs and claimed 18 wickets as well.

He played for Victoria, Adelaide Strikers, Northamptonshire and Somerset as well in his 20-year-long career as well.

“I’ve definitely finished up playing, that’s for sure,” said White while speaking with cricket.com.au. “I had a one-year playing contract with the Strikers. I only played a handful of games with them last year and in those games, I would have needed to play really well to get another deal.”

White further went on to revealed that he is now focused on pursuing a coaching career.