Saturday, August 8, 2020  | 17 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistani Army recruits TikTok long jumper Asif Magsi

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Pakistani Army recruits TikTok long jumper Asif Magsi

Collage: @ASIF_MAGSI/TikTok (screengrab)

The Pakistan Army has recruited TikTok star Mohammad Asif Magsi whose video of jumping over 11 bikes went viral on social media last week.

In several interviews, Magsi said he wished to join the army and his desire was fulfilled this Saturday as he will now receive training from the army’s athletics coach.

Twenty-one-year-old Magsi became an overnight sensation after his videos went viral on TikTok and Facebook. He has 1.2 million followers on TikTok, where he mostly posts videos of himself making long jumps over streams and motorcycles.

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Tuesday, Magsi said he has been doing this since childhood.

“I practiced consistently to make the leap [in viral video]. I started from five bikes, then took it to seven and then to 11 bikes,” he said. “I’ve had a few injuries but none of them were ever serious.”

Athletics Federation of Pakistan President Major General (retd) Muhammad Akram Sahi was keen on training him. He even invited Magsi to Lahore where he would be trained by professional coaches so that he can represent Pakistan on an international level. However, Magsi preferred being trained by the Pakistan Army instead.

The federation president thanked Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for inviting the long-jumper over to the army. “[Magsi] will prove to be an asset for Pakistan’s athletics. The federation is available if any help is needed,” Major General (retd) Sahi said.

American Olympian Carl Lewis hails Asif Magsi

The prodigy even got the attention of legendary American Olympian Carl Lewis who is a former track and field athlete. Lewis won nine Olympic gold medals, one Olympic silver medal, and 10 World Championships medals, including eight gold.

In his Twitter post, Lewis praised Magsi’s fearless attitude while jumping over bikes. He feels Magsi has the perfect mindset needed to make it big in athletics.

The 21-year-old has his eyes fixed on setting the world record for longest jump in the history.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Asif Magsi Pakistan Army
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
American Olympian Carl Lewis hails Asif Magsi, pakistan athletics federation, akram sahi, Pakistani Army recruits long jumper Asif Magsi, asif magsi long jump,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan collapse but first England Test evenly poised
Pakistan collapse but first England Test evenly poised
Watch: Mohammad Abbas clean bowls Ben Stokes with a beauty
Watch: Mohammad Abbas clean bowls Ben Stokes with a beauty
Pakistan announce squad for first England Test
Pakistan announce squad for first England Test
Pakistan Athletics Federation to train Thatta's long jumper Asif Magsi
Pakistan Athletics Federation to train Thatta’s long jumper Asif Magsi
Everyone's a Babar Azam fan, even cats!
Everyone’s a Babar Azam fan, even cats!
Did you catch Azhar Ali's 'shaky' moment with Joe Root?
Did you catch Azhar Ali’s ‘shaky’ moment with Joe Root?
Watch: Pakistan cricketers extend Eidul Azha greetings
Watch: Pakistan cricketers extend Eidul Azha greetings
Nothing wrong with Sarfaraz Ahmed being a water-boy: Misbah-ul-Haq
Nothing wrong with Sarfaraz Ahmed being a water-boy: Misbah-ul-Haq
Pakistan announces financial support package for unemployed women cricketers
Pakistan announces financial support package for unemployed women cricketers
Pakistan face tricky tour of England
Pakistan face tricky tour of England
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.